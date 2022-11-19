Objectone Information Systems consolidated net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.08% to Rs 14.71 crore Net profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 5.26% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.08% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.718.70 69 OPM %3.875.63 -PBDT0.580.49 18 PBT0.530.44 20 NP0.400.38 5 Net profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 5.26% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.08% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.718.703.875.630.580.490.530.440.400.38 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



