Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 89.16 points or 0.43% at 20857.08 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.23%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.95%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.91%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.64%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.26%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.4%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 161.56 or 0.27% at 60817.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.2 points or 0.21% at 18090.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97 points or 0.34% at 28889.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19 points or 0.21% at 8972.25.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1060 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

