Oil and Gas shares edge lower
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 36.08 points or 0.18% at 20574.44 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.18%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.2%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.97%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.8%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.25%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.02%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.49%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.46 or 0.57% at 62482.03.
The Nifty 50 index was up 90.85 points or 0.49% at 18588.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.02 points or 0.34% at 29765.39.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.92 points or 0.23% at 9271.71.
On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT