Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 1256.02 points or 6.08% at 19412.62 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 20%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.3%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.9%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.51%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.52%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.3%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.17%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.78%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.16%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1055.99 or 1.75% at 59149.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 326.3 points or 1.82% at 17565.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 602.36 points or 2.14% at 27552.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 139.64 points or 1.59% at 8641.67.

On BSE,668 shares were trading in green, 2812 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

