Oil and Gas shares fall
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 170.29 points or 0.97% at 17468.24 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.93%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.8%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.55%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.05%).
On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.45%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.24%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.51 or 0.39% at 60767.06.
The Nifty 50 index was down 86.8 points or 0.48% at 17857.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.13 points or 0.03% at 28054.53.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.22 points or 0.15% at 8843.34.
On BSE,1444 shares were trading in green, 2041 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.
