OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 112.00% to Rs 40.09 crore Net Loss of OK Play India reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 112.00% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.0918.91 112 OPM %16.7914.17 -PBDT2.01-0.72 LP PBT-0.97-4.02 76 NP-1.30-4.09 68 Net Loss of OK Play India reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 112.00% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.0918.9116.7914.172.01-0.72-0.97-4.02-1.30-4.09 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)