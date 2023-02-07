OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 53.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global declined 53.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales130.89133.18 -2 OPM %1.919.99 -PBDT9.7214.84 -35 PBT7.0512.39 -43 NP4.068.72 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 09:27 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » HCL America Inc. commences cash tender offer for up to USD 125 mn of its Senior Notes

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]