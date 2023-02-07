OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 53.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore Net profit of OnMobile Global declined 53.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales130.89133.18 -2 OPM %1.919.99 -PBDT9.7214.84 -35 PBT7.0512.39 -43 NP4.068.72 -53 Net profit of OnMobile Global declined 53.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.130.89133.181.919.999.7214.847.0512.394.068.72 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)