Orient Bell completes expansion of its Hoskote plant

Orient Bell announced the completion of expansion at its Hoskote plant (Bengaluru district, Karnataka) involving capex of ~Rs. 34 crore well ahead of schedule.

With this, the total capacity of the Company has increased from 32 MSM p.a. to 33.8 MSM p.a. (includes 10 MSM p.a of the associated entities).

First Published: Mon,September 26 2022 17:28 IST
