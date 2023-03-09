Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Deep Polymers Ltd, S Chand & Company Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and The Investment Trust of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2023.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 72.24 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 81208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16100 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd surged 19.06% to Rs 100.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32139 shares in the past one month.

S Chand & Company Ltd soared 14.04% to Rs 215.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6630 shares in the past one month.

Bhageria Industries Ltd rose 11.60% to Rs 142.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2479 shares in the past one month.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd jumped 10.95% to Rs 82.27. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2101 shares in the past one month.

