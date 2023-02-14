Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit rises 29.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 31.29% to Rs 92.36 croreNet profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier rose 29.89% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 92.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.3670.35 31 OPM %4.224.32 -PBDT4.073.09 32 PBT3.272.48 32 NP2.391.84 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read