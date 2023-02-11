P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 121.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.80 croreNet Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 121.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.800.78 3 OPM %-10336.25-64.10 -PBDT-82.59-1.25 -6507 PBT-83.68-2.45 -3316 NP-121.12-2.45 -4844
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:34 IST
