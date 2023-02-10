Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 10 2023 09:09 IST
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Padmanabh Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
