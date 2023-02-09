Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 572.69 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 7.34% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 572.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 509.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales572.69509.41 12 OPM %11.8613.30 -PBDT66.2167.01 -1 PBT63.7864.90 -2 NP50.1554.12 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 14:27 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]