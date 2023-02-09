Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 572.69 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem declined 7.34% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 572.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 509.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales572.69509.41 12 OPM %11.8613.30 -PBDT66.2167.01 -1 PBT63.7864.90 -2 NP50.1554.12 -7
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 14:27 IST
