Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 65.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.07% to Rs 1.49 crore Net Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 65.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 46.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.07% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.498.31 -82 OPM %97.3292.90 -PBDT-64.80-46.60 -39 PBT-64.80-46.60 -39 NP-65.43-46.65 -40



