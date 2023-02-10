Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 4400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 192.50% to Rs 8.19 crore Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 4400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 192.50% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.192.80 193 OPM %7.33-1.43 -PBDT0.60-0.04 LP PBT0.60-0.04 LP NP0.450.01 4400



