Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 4400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 192.50% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 4400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 192.50% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.192.80 193 OPM %7.33-1.43 -PBDT0.60-0.04 LP PBT0.60-0.04 LP NP0.450.01 4400

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 15:35 IST
