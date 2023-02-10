Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 11.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.52% to Rs 22.93 crore Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals declined 11.79% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.52% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.9316.92 36 OPM %14.0921.04 -PBDT3.243.51 -8 PBT2.502.74 -9 NP1.872.12 -12



