Paras wins contract worth Rs 64 cr for delivery of Avionics Suite for Saras MK - 2 Aircraft
Paras Defence and Space Technologies ('Paras') has won the contract dtd. 18 March 2023 for Avionics Suite for Saras MK - 2 Aircraft from Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru of value totaling to Approx. Rs 64 crore. Deliveries for which are to be done in FY-24.
Saras is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category as designed by the CSIR-NAL.
Avionics Suite of Saras MK - 2 Aircraft is the complete glass cockpit of the aircraft, including all the equipment related to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anticollision systems along with Auto-Pilot System.
