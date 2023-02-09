Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 36.97 croreNet profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 88.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.9729.20 27 OPM %4.608.46 -PBDT0.612.03 -70 PBT0.111.11 -90 NP0.090.81 -89
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:33 IST
