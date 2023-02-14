Patel Engineering successfully bids projects worth Rs 1009.05 cr

Patel Engineering has been declared lowest bidder for the below mentioned projects. These projects will be executed in Joint Ventures. All the Projects are scheuled to be completed in a period of 36 months.

1. Rihand Micro Irrigation Project by Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh: Construction of a Pressure irrigation system to supply water through the Rising/ Gravity mains by pressurized pipeline system for micro irrigation under Rihand Micro Irrigation Project, State of Madhya Pradesh. The company's share in the project is Rs 512.04 crore.

2. Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project - Lift Irrigation Scheme 01 - By Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra: Investigation, design, construction, testing, commissioning of works comprising of civil and allied works under lift irrigation scheme no.1 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project, Dist. Osmanabad, State Maharashtra. The company's share in the project is Rs 337.33 crore.

3. Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project - Lift Irrigation Scheme 02 - By Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra: Investigation, design, construction, testing, commissioning of works comprising of civil and allied works under lift irrigation scheme no.2 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project, Dist. Osmanabad, State Maharashtra. The company's share in the project is Rs 159.67 crore.

