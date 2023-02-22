Patel Engineering wins water tunnel project worth Rs 555.83 cr

Also wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 470 cr alongwith a JV partner

Patel Engineering has been declared L1 by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam (VJNL) for works including design and construction of a long treated water tunnel from Sai Village to Vindhane Village in Raigad District and for Survey, Design, Supply, Install, Test and Commission a Micro Irrigation System under Tumkur Branch Canal in the state of Karnataka.

The Micro Irrigation project with a total value of Rs. 470.67 crore is to be executed with a JV partner, of which PEL's share in the new order is worth Rs 240.04 crore while the Water Tunnel Project worth Rs 555.83 crore is going to executed without any joint venture partnership.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News