Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 27.17% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 61.05 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 27.17% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales61.0560.46 1 OPM %4.673.51 -PBDT1.801.70 6 PBT1.091.02 7 NP1.170.92 27
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 14:26 IST
