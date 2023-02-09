Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 27.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 61.05 crore Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 27.17% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales61.0560.46 1 OPM %4.673.51 -PBDT1.801.70 6 PBT1.091.02 7 NP1.170.92 27 Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 27.17% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.61.0560.464.673.511.801.701.091.021.170.92 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)