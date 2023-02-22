Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 45.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 10.85 crore Net profit of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures declined 45.62% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.8512.14 -11 OPM %80.6582.21 -PBDT3.255.97 -46 PBT3.235.94 -46 NP3.235.94 -46



