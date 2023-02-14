Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Patidar Buildcon declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.280.48 -42 OPM %-10.71-10.42 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.05 -80
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
