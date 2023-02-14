Peninsula Land consolidated net profit rises 204.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.41% to Rs 248.80 crore Net profit of Peninsula Land rose 204.84% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.41% to Rs 248.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.80114.44 117 OPM %7.2524.97 -PBDT12.618.26 53 PBT11.917.59 57 NP10.703.51 205



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)