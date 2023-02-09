Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.16% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 692.22 croreNet profit of Pennar Industries rose 99.16% to Rs 21.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 692.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 532.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales692.22532.97 30 OPM %8.397.98 -PBDT43.8427.49 59 PBT27.5414.13 95 NP21.3310.71 99
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:36 IST
