Peoples Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil Net loss of Peoples Investment reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0



