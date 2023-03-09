Pfizer Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 3733, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.45% in last one year as compared to a 6.41% rally in NIFTY and a 10.41% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Pfizer Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3733, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 17658. The Sensex is at 60049.37, down 0.49%.Pfizer Ltd has eased around 6.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11750.15, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6695 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7161 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News