Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 78.37% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 60.90% to Rs 683.85 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills rose 78.37% to Rs 176.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 683.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 425.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales683.85425.01 61 OPM %56.2254.23 -PBDT332.63183.90 81 PBT275.68137.81 100 NP176.3798.88 78
First Published: Wed,February 08 2023 07:38 IST
