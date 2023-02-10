Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 324.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 112.27 crore Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 324.36% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 112.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales112.27109.35 3 OPM %15.627.47 -PBDT13.415.00 168 PBT9.531.28 645 NP6.621.56 324



