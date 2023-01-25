Pidilite, Indus Towers, TVS Motor, RVNL in spotlight

Pidilite Industries: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 307.74 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 359.24 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 3002.72 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 2855.89 crore in Q3 FY22.

Indus Towers: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 708 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 1571 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue fell to Rs 6765 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 6927 crore in Q3 FY22.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported 22% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 353 crore on a 15% increase in revenue to Rs 6,545 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL): The company has received letter of award for provision of automatic block signalling with dual MSDAC, EI/OC interface and block optimization in Arakkonam Junction-Nagari section of Chennai division in Southern Railway. The cost of the project is Rs 38.40 crore.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147.28 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 130.12 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 1658.71 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 1235.44 crore in Q3 FY22.

PDS: The company's board appointed Rahul Ahuja as group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 25 January 2023.

