Pine Wood Commercial standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore Net profit of Pine Wood Commercial declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.16 -38 OPM %50.0037.50 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.05 -40



