PNC Infratech gains on signing concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 1,458-cr project
PNC Infratech advanced 3.74% to Rs 297.85 after the company announced the signing of a concession agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a HAM Project worth Rs 1,458 crore.The agreement was signed between NHAI and Sonauli Gorakhpur Highways, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by the company for implementation of the said project.
The project involves four laning of Sonauli - Gorakhpur section of NH-29E on hybrid annuity mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The length of this construction is 79.54 kilometer and the cost of this project is Rs 1,458 crore.
The project is to be constructed in 24 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.
PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 104.3% to Rs 240.66 crore on a 40.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,052.88 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT
Next » NMDC Ltd Spurts 2.13%