PNC Infratech receives Rs 3.64 crore in arbitration award
From Military Engineer Services, Govt. of IndiaPNC Infratech announced the receipt of Rs. 3,64,91,067.00 on 22 December 2022 towards an arbitration award published in Company's favour, from Military Engineer Services (MES), Government of India in a construction contract namely 'Resurfacing of Runway and Allied Works at AFS Panagarh, West Bengal,.
First Published: Fri,December 23 2022 15:41 IST
