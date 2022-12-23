PNC Infratech receives Rs 3.64 crore in arbitration award

From Military Engineer Services, Govt. of India PNC Infratech announced the receipt of Rs. 3,64,91,067.00 on 22 December 2022 towards an arbitration award published in Company's favour, from Military Engineer Services (MES), Government of India in a construction contract namely 'Resurfacing of Runway and Allied Works at AFS Panagarh, West Bengal,. PNC Infratech announced the receipt of Rs. 3,64,91,067.00 on 22 December 2022 towards an arbitration award published in Company's favour, from Military Engineer Services (MES), Government of India in a construction contract namely 'Resurfacing of Runway and Allied Works at AFS Panagarh, West Bengal,. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)