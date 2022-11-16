PNC Infratech to collect user fees at Eastern Peripheral Expressway Fee Plazas

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded the mandate of Collection of User Fee at 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Fee Plazas (National Highway No. NE II) in the States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for One Year ('Project') to PNC Infratech (Company) w.e.f. 1 December 2022.

As advised by NHAI vide their communication dated 10 November 2022, the said Project including all Fee Plazas thereof handed over to 'NCR Eastern Peripheral Expressway', TOT Concessionaire selected by NHAI on 10 November 2022 at 24.00 hours.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News