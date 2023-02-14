POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 287.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.63% to Rs 270.16 crore Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 287.50% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.63% to Rs 270.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales270.16145.54 86 OPM %2.151.20 -PBDT2.910.85 242 PBT2.510.44 470 NP1.860.48 288



