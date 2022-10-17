Polling begins to elect new Congress President
The voting for the Congress presidential elections is currently underway. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the only two candidates in the fray for the top party post.
The media reported that the voting began at 10:00 IST and will continue upto 16:00 IST. The counting of votes will be taken up on Wednesday (19 October 2022) and the results will be declared the same day.
Party interim President Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Vadra, MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and other leaders will cast their votes at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
