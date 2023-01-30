Poly Medicure Q3 PAT up 45% YoY to Rs 50 cr

On a consolidated basis, Poly Medicure's net profit jumped 44.9% to Rs 50.01 crore on 23.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 284.83 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax increased by 45.7% YoY to Rs 66.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Total expenses rose 21.20% YoY to Rs 232.82 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 108.59 crore (up 15.82% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 53.33 crore (up 27.1% YoY) during the period under review.

Poly Medicure exports plastic medical disposables/surgical devices. It manufactures and supplies approximately 100 types of disposable medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, anesthesia, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis and central venous access catheters.

The scrip declined 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 866.55 on the BSE.

