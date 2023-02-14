Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 1863.34 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 77.96% to Rs 38.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 175.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 1863.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1751.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1863.341751.01 6 OPM %5.5619.94 -PBDT150.83433.54 -65 PBT75.65364.45 -79 NP38.67175.46 -78

First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:48 IST
