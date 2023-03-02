Power Finance Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 151.25, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.5% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.25, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17386.65. The Sensex is at 59129.15, down 0.47%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18100.3, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.25, up 1.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

