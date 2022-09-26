Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Falls 5.63%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 3.1%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost 17.09% over last one month compared to 5.26% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.12% drop in the SENSEX

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 5.63% today to trade at Rs 191.2. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 3.1% to quote at 3970.59. The index is down 5.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd decreased 3.96% and Adani Power Ltd lost 3.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 45.2 % over last one year compared to the 4.1% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost 17.09% over last one month compared to 5.26% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.12% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 248.25 on 10 May 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 175.1 on 27 Sep 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News