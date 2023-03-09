Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E on Build, Own Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis.
The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India on 7 March, 2023. The Scope of the project comprises of establishment of a 765kV D/c Transmission Line along with associated Line Bays in the State of Rajasthan.
