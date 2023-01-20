Power shares edge higher
Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 14.95 points or 0.33% at 4513.6 at 09:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.47%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.06%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.06%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.68%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.27%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.15%).
On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.16%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.03%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.
At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 88.37 or 0.15% at 60770.06.
The Nifty 50 index was down 26.15 points or 0.14% at 18081.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.35 points or 0.05% at 28787.62.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.43 points or 0.18% at 8967.25.
On BSE,1663 shares were trading in green, 1229 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT