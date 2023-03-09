Power shares edge higher
Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 41.08 points or 1.16% at 3577.94 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.02%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.39%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.33%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.28%).
On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.35%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.63%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.19%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 110.28 or 0.18% at 60237.81.
The Nifty 50 index was down 30.85 points or 0.17% at 17723.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.05 points or 0.48% at 28308.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.13 points or 0.25% at 8915.69.
On BSE,1902 shares were trading in green, 835 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
