Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 32.1 points or 0.9% at 3530.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.97%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 3.02%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.5%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.48%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.13%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.51%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.37%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 48.33 or 0.08% at 60712.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.3 points or 0.03% at 17866.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.26 points or 0.02% at 28164.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.24 points or 0.1% at 8902.54.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 1749 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

