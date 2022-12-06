Power stocks rise
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 27.77 points or 0.6% at 4638.77 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.54%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.47%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.9%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.48%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.26%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.03%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.03%).
On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.5%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.95 or 0.6% at 62458.65.
The Nifty 50 index was down 107.6 points or 0.58% at 18593.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.94 points or 0.05% at 30002.24.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.59 points or 0.15% at 9303.37.
On BSE,1612 shares were trading in green, 1210 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.
