Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 44.99 points or 1.29% at 3519.61 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.52%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.88%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.62%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.22%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.21%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.07%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.3 or 0.25% at 60072.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45 points or 0.25% at 17666.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58.29 points or 0.21% at 28037.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.23 points or 0.28% at 8838.35.

On BSE,1273 shares were trading in green, 1461 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

