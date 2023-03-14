Power stocks slide
Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 50.55 points or 1.41% at 3537.06 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.93%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.11%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.9%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.7%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.44%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.29%).
On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.39%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.37%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 341.88 or 0.59% at 57895.97.
The Nifty 50 index was down 113.3 points or 0.66% at 17041.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 228.97 points or 0.84% at 27142.98.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.8 points or 0.74% at 8562.95.
On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 2432 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.
