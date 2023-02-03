Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 68.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 55.38% to Rs 909.97 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 68.15% to Rs 62.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.38% to Rs 909.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 585.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales909.97585.64 55 OPM %9.478.71 -PBDT93.0955.48 68 PBT85.9050.25 71 NP62.3037.05 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 17:29 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read