Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 68.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.38% to Rs 909.97 crore Net profit of Praj Industries rose 68.15% to Rs 62.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.38% to Rs 909.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 585.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales909.97585.64 55 OPM %9.478.71 -PBDT93.0955.48 68 PBT85.9050.25 71 NP62.3037.05 68 Net profit of Praj Industries rose 68.15% to Rs 62.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.38% to Rs 909.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 585.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.909.97585.649.478.7193.0955.4885.9050.2562.3037.05 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)