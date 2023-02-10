Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.59% to Rs 37.30 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 3.28% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.59% to Rs 37.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.3050.81 -27 OPM %12.578.66 -PBDT3.333.46 -4 PBT0.751.15 -35 NP0.630.61 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 16:16 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]