Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.59% to Rs 37.30 crore Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 3.28% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.59% to Rs 37.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.3050.81 -27 OPM %12.578.66 -PBDT3.333.46 -4 PBT0.751.15 -35 NP0.630.61 3



