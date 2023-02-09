Pricol consolidated net profit rises 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore Net profit of Pricol rose 54.24% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.16394.74 16 OPM %11.1311.98 -PBDT47.4542.70 11 PBT27.3222.54 21 NP26.7617.35 54



